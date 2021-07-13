Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Buffalo Township, PA

EBT Manager rejects job offer and resigns

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33o3i1_0auvjZxI00
Stacey Kifolo, shown here in 2012, is stepping down as East Buffalo Township's manager. Daily Item File Photo

LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Manager Stacey Kifolo rejected an offer to renew her contract and instead submitted her resignation at Monday night’s public meeting.

Kifolo, who has been working remotely from Florida for the last two years, served in the role since November 2012 and after a brief exit, resumed full-time duties in March 2019 when her replacement, Jamie Shrawder, resigned four months into her own tenure. Kifolo’s last day is Aug. 13.

“After careful consideration, I decided to resign to pursue other career opportunities that better suit my personal and professional growth,” said Kifolo by phone during the public meeting. “Working for East Buffalo Township has afforded me many valuable opportunities to learn and grow, for which I am grateful.”

The East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors decided in February to seek applications from local candidates, noting the decision as not based on Kifolo’s job performance. When no local candidates could be found, board Chair Char Gray said the job was offered to Kifolo again on June 29.

“I am proud of my many accomplishments and achievements that have benefitted the township in the short term and long term,” said Kifolo. “I am most thankful to have had the opportunity to serve my hometown community. I met a lot of great people and had a lot of great opportunities to grow.”

The supervisors praised Kifolo for her work and reluctantly accepted her letter of resignation.

“You have been extremely beneficial to East Buffalo Township,” said Gray.

Supervisor Jim Knight said Kifolo managed the finances very well and took care of details so the supervisors didn’t have to worry about them.

Supervisor Matt Schumacher also thanked Kifolo for her work.

“What you’ve done for us shouldn’t be forgotten,” he said.

Kifolo’s current salary is $89,000. The details of the new offer were not made public at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The supervisors appointed township secretary Jo Helwig as the interim township manager for six months. She will start the position on Aug. 1, which gives her time to train with Kifolo, said Gray.

The search will continue for a replacement, the supervisors said.

Tina Prowant, a resident of Linntown, said many residents were not happy that Kifolo worked remotely from Florida.

“There are a lot of neighbors that do not like that there is not someone here to deal with,” said Prowant.

Schumacher said he received less than five complaints about Kifolo’s remote work.

“There are over 6,000 other people in the township that never had a negative comment about it and could actually care less as long as they get the services they paid for,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
139
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Florida State
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
East Buffalo Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#Ebt Manager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy