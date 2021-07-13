EBT Manager rejects job offer and resigns

Stacey Kifolo, shown here in 2012, is stepping down as East Buffalo Township's manager. Daily Item File Photo

LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Manager Stacey Kifolo rejected an offer to renew her contract and instead submitted her resignation at Monday night’s public meeting.

Kifolo, who has been working remotely from Florida for the last two years, served in the role since November 2012 and after a brief exit, resumed full-time duties in March 2019 when her replacement, Jamie Shrawder, resigned four months into her own tenure. Kifolo’s last day is Aug. 13.

“After careful consideration, I decided to resign to pursue other career opportunities that better suit my personal and professional growth,” said Kifolo by phone during the public meeting. “Working for East Buffalo Township has afforded me many valuable opportunities to learn and grow, for which I am grateful.”

The East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors decided in February to seek applications from local candidates, noting the decision as not based on Kifolo’s job performance. When no local candidates could be found, board Chair Char Gray said the job was offered to Kifolo again on June 29.

“I am proud of my many accomplishments and achievements that have benefitted the township in the short term and long term,” said Kifolo. “I am most thankful to have had the opportunity to serve my hometown community. I met a lot of great people and had a lot of great opportunities to grow.”

The supervisors praised Kifolo for her work and reluctantly accepted her letter of resignation.

“You have been extremely beneficial to East Buffalo Township,” said Gray.

Supervisor Jim Knight said Kifolo managed the finances very well and took care of details so the supervisors didn’t have to worry about them.

Supervisor Matt Schumacher also thanked Kifolo for her work.

“What you’ve done for us shouldn’t be forgotten,” he said.

Kifolo’s current salary is $89,000. The details of the new offer were not made public at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The supervisors appointed township secretary Jo Helwig as the interim township manager for six months. She will start the position on Aug. 1, which gives her time to train with Kifolo, said Gray.

The search will continue for a replacement, the supervisors said.

Tina Prowant, a resident of Linntown, said many residents were not happy that Kifolo worked remotely from Florida.

“There are a lot of neighbors that do not like that there is not someone here to deal with,” said Prowant.

Schumacher said he received less than five complaints about Kifolo’s remote work.

“There are over 6,000 other people in the township that never had a negative comment about it and could actually care less as long as they get the services they paid for,” he said.