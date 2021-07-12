Team President: Washington Football Team's name will not be 'Warriors'

Davis played a lot of middle linebacker during Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. With Jon Bostic comfortable playing either MLB or weak-side 'backer, Washington figures to give its first-round pick a look in both spots. Davis was a late bloomer at Kentucky, but he had 103 tackles and three interceptions his senior season, before putting up a 4.47 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical jump at his pro day. He instantly becomes one of the most athletic linebackers in the NFL, joining a defense that was already among the most talented in the league. That doesn't necessarily mean Davis will handle a three-down role or even a starting job, but he at least has a shot to earn it, working with the first-team defense right out of the gate. Coach Ron Rivera even mentioned Davis when he was asked about players who impressed him with retention of what they learned during the offseason program.