Branson's Impact on Commercial Space Race Will Be Huge, Says Former NASA Astronaut

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first fully crewed test flight into suborbital space. “I think it's going to be huge,” said retired NASA astronaut Stott. “We’re on that cusp, right, going over the edge just like they did yesterday, and I think it's just going to accelerate from here.”

