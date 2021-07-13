Cancel
VERIFY | Answering questions about Guillain-Barre syndrome and latest warning about J&J vaccine

WXIA 11 Alive
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning about a possible link from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and a rare neurological reaction. The new warning flagged Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis, after the CDC and FDA reviewed reports of about 100 people who developed the syndrome.

