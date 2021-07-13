With construction work looming, mayor urges homeless settlers under South Street bridge to move
NORTHAMPTON — The deadline is fast approaching for homeless settlers of a tent encampment in downtown Northampton to find somewhere else to stay. On any given day, at least six people live in tents under the South Street bridge behind the Roundhouse municipal parking lot. The lot is now closed for an improvement project set to break ground this week, but on Monday, half a dozen tents remained along the bike path less than 50 feet away.www.gazettenet.com
