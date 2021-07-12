Ohio Athletics Names Geoff Carlston as Head Volleyball Coach

ATHENS, Ohio –Director of Athletics Julie Cromer announced today the hiring of Bobcat coaching great Geoff Carlston as the head of the Ohio Volleyball program. This is Carlston's second stint at the helm of the Ohio volleyball program, previously holding the title for five seasons from 2003-07. "We are excited to welcome Geoff and his family back to the Athens community," Cromer said. "Coach Carlston set the standard for our volleyball program's success, as indicated by so many of the volleyball banners hanging from the rafters in the Convo. His success here is unmatched and we look forward to his leadership of our team for several years to come."