Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump
Fueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.tulsaworld.com
