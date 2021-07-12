Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

By Rhett Morgan
Tulsa World
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 11

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
Tulsa, OK
Traffic
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Kansas, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Tulsa, OK
Industry
State
Arkansas State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Americans#Gasoline#Refineries#Aaa#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 11

Community Policy