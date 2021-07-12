Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 15 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, and Democrats on his panel also huddled privately at the Capitol for two hours late Monday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and key White House advisers during a consequential time for Biden's top priority. Congress is racing to put together a sweeping proposal financing infrastructure, family assistance and other programs for initial votes later this month.

Sanders, I-Vt., said he had a “very good discussion" with Biden .

“He knows and I know that we’re seeing an economy where the very, very rich are getting richer while working families are struggling,” Sanders told reporters.

Sanders said he and the president did not discuss a topline figure, but the Vermont senator mentioned his own more far-reaching $6 trillion proposal, which includes expanding Medicare for older adults. Later at the Capitol, he told reporters that the Democrats' package would be bigger than $3.5 trillion, an amount floated as in line with Biden's initial proposal.

"The end of the day we’re going to accomplish something very significant," Sanders said.

After Democrats' evening meeting at the Capitol, Sanders said lawmakers were still discussing overall spending and other figures.

“What we're trying to do is a multitrillion-dollar bill which is going to address long neglected problems of the working families in this country” and the problem of climate change, he told reporters.

Other lawmakers said senators would meet again Tuesday.

Biden's big infrastructure proposals are moving through Congress on various tracks — each potentially complementing or torpedoing the other.

A bipartisan group of 10 senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion package of traditional infrastructure for roads, bridges, broadband and some climate change investments in electric vehicles and resiliency for extreme weather conditions.

Senators in the bipartisan group are struggling to draft their proposal into legislation but hope to have a bill ready as soon as this week. Disagreements are emerging over how to pay for it.

“Pay-fors are still up in the air,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

The rest of Biden's ideas are being collected into the much broader multitrillion-dollar package that could be approved by Democrats on their own under a special budget reconciliation process that allows passage with 51 votes in the Senate, rather than the typical 60-vote threshold that's needed to overcome a Senate filibuster.

Sanders, as chair of the Budget Committee, has been leading his colleagues in a series of private conversations. A one-time Biden rival for the presidency, Sanders now holds an influential position shaping the president's top priority.

“My job is to do everything I can to see that the Senate comes forward with the strongest possible legislation to protect the needs of the working families of this country,” Sanders said at the White House.

___

Associated Press reporters Alan Fram and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

Manchin gives Republicans new leverage in infrastructure talks

A month after President Biden and a group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to advance the debate last week. Republicans refused, saying they needed more time to wrap up the details of the deal. GOP senators were surprisingly...
Lawmakers to Vote on Infrastructure Bill as Early as Today

The bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is entering a critical week on Capitol Hill as lawmakers are expected to vote on it as early as today. Last night, Democratic negotiators including the White House sent Republicans a ‘global offer’ to finish every major open item. The offer included major unresolved issues including funding for highways and bridges, money for water systems, prevailing wage laws, using unspent Covid-19 money as a way to finance the bill as well as an infrastructure bank, and transit funding.
Donald Trump Says GOP Being 'Absolutely Savaged' by Democrats in Infrastructure

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Republican leadership for working with Democrats in what he described as the "so-called 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill." In a statement, paid for by his Save America PAC, Trump wrote that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his group of "RINOS" (Republicans in name only) want to complete the deal done "at any cost" to show they can work with the "Radical Left Democrats."
CNN

Biden's infrastructure deal on shaky ground as blame game begins

President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal is in a perilous state with Republicans and Democrats remaining far apart on a range of outstanding issues after the latest round of furious talks, the clearest sign yet that one of the White House's top legislative priorities could collapse in the coming days.
Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.
Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.
The Hill

Democrats brace for slog on Biden's spending plan

Democrats are bracing for a slog as they try to craft a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan that is the key to President Biden 's legislative agenda. Though much of the public focus has been on separate bipartisan talks on a $1.2 trillion deal — which one senator characterized as the “easiest part” of the two-track strategy because of its narrow focus — big headaches await Democrats on their go-it-alone strategy for their larger bill that faces intense GOP opposition.
Democrats back Biden U.S. lands pick assailed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – A bitterly divided U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast governmentowned lands in the West, as Democrats united behind a nominee whose credibility was assailed by Republicans over her links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case. The 10-10 tie in...
The Hill

Budowsky: Liz Cheney, a Reagan Republican, and Pelosi, Ms. Democrat, seek Jan. 6 truth

The un-American and criminally violent attack against the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is a day that will live in infamy. It was an attack against American democracy. It was an attack against the integrity of American elections. It was an attack against the peaceful transfer of power after an honest election, which is the difference between democracy and dictatorship. It was a criminal attack against every member of the House and Senate who came in contact with the seditious criminals and against every member of the House and Senate, every American, and everyone throughout the world who believes in freedom and democracy.

