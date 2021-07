MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / The year 2020 may have brought uncertainty and economic downturn, but the future of renewable energy is looking bright this year. With exciting developments across the industry, renewable energies are poised to have a big impact in 2021 and beyond. In addition, businesses are looking toward carbon-neutral solutions to help them achieve their sustainability goals. This, along with new technological advances and increased accessibility, is expected to drive huge growth in the renewable energy industry.