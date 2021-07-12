Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market|COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the home outdoor pest control devices market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the home outdoor pest control devices market 2021-2025, estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 208.91 million, at a CAGR of almost 7.68% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.www.ontownmedia.com
