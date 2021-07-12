Cancel
Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market|COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the home outdoor pest control devices market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the home outdoor pest control devices market 2021-2025, estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 208.91 million, at a CAGR of almost 7.68% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Holbrook, NY
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

