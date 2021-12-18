ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tooth Hurt When You Walk, Run or Exercise? Here's Why, and What to Do About It

By Jaime Osnato
Everyone's heard the saying ​ no pain, no gain. ​ But your teeth should never hurt when you exercise.

If your teeth have a habit of hurting when you work out, don't just grin and bear it. There's usually an underlying health issue that needs to be addressed.

So you may be wondering, "why does my tooth hurt when I walk or run?" Here, we spoke with dental experts to uncover some of the most common causes of tooth pain when running, walking or lifting weights, and what you can do about it.

1. You Have Cold Sensitivity

Breathing in the cold air may be the culprit behind tooth pain when running or walking.

Here's why: "We tend to think of our teeth as solid structures, but deep inside we have a living pulp," says Leena Palomo, DDS, MSD, professor and chair of the Ashman Department of Periodontology and Implant Dentistry at New York University.

This pulp is connected to the outside hard surface by little tubules (called dentinal tubules) which have fluid in them. And just like all fluids (and soft tissue), they respond to temperature. So when the temp turns cold, the fluid contracts. The issue is, your body perceives this contraction as something's wrong, which results in the jarring shock of cold sensitivity you may feel, Dr. Palomo explains.

"Sensitivity increases, especially when your mouth is open and the cold blast can directly hit your teeth," says Joseph Salim, DMD , dentist and founder of Sutton Place Dental Associates in New York City.

If you have receding gums and the roots are exposed to the cold, Dr. Salim says you may experience pain and sensitivity. "Your teeth lack enamel and have no insulation against the cold stimuli," he says.

But cold sensitivity isn't just a wintertime problem, Dr. Palomo adds. The same thing can happen in the height of summer when you guzzle a glass of cold water, slurp an icy slushy or eat ice cream.

2. You’re Clenching

When you're on the last leg of a long run or the final rep of a heavy chest press, you might grit your jaw with exertion, but this unconscious habit can be the reason behind "why do my teeth hurt when I exercise?"

" Clenching and grinding have been associated with endurance athletes for a long time," Dr. Palomo says. Unfortunately, it results in negative outcomes, including tooth wear and breakdown of existing dental work, she says.

And if you clench or grind at night, your teeth never fully rest, and the nerves are constantly irritated due to this continuous trauma, Dr. Salim says.

What's worse, if there's already pre-existing inflammation in the gums, then grinding and clenching may accelerate the loss of supporting tissues around the teeth, such as the jawbone and the ligaments that hold the teeth in place, Dr. Palomo explains.

Grinding may also be associated with your lower jaw position and improper tooth alignment, she adds.

3. You Have a Sinus Infection

When your teeth hurt during workouts, sometimes it has nothing to do with your actual teeth. Huh? Yep, believe it or not, tooth pain is a common symptom of a sinus infection (sinusitis).

The connection between toothaches and sinusitis has to do with anatomy: The upper posterior teeth are located very close to the maxillary sinus, Dr. Palomo says. In some people, the roots of the upper teeth may even stretch into the sinus cavity, according to the Mayo Clinic .

So if you have inflammation and an infection in your sinuses, it's quite possible to feel the pressure and pain in your teeth nearby while you're running or walking.

Conversely, a tooth infection, like a cavity, or discomfort from clenching and grinding may mimic sinus pain, Dr. Palomo adds.

4. You Have Gum Disease

Exercise-induced tooth pain can be a sign of a more serious gum issue like gingivitis or periodontitis, Dr. Palomo says. You're at a greater risk for periodontal disease if you have diabetes , a weakened immune system, poor dental hygiene, smoke or have certain genes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

"When you run, it increases your blood pressure, and that increase in blood flow can put pressure on your gums, which can aggravate existing inflammation," says Umang Patel, DDS , an Illinois-based dentist

And if you're a tooth grinder, the damage can be greater. Grinding and clenching accelerate inflammation and the gum disease process, which may lead to the loss of the supporting structures around the teeth (like the jawbone and ligaments), Dr. Palomo says.

The pain may also manifest in other ways such as a headache or soreness in the chewing muscles, she adds.

5. You Have a Cavity (or Cavities)

Why do my teeth hurt when I run? Pulsating pain from a cavity can occur when running or jumping up and down, Dr. Salim says.

"The cavity may be underneath an old filling, and the sudden movement can trigger the pain. This happens from the percussion and vibration of the impacted tooth, as the pain stimulus is triggered and reaches the nerve," he says.

6. You’re a Mouth Breather

Common in endurance athletes, mouth breathing is something to keep your eye on, Dr. Palomo says. While it doesn't cause dental discomfort, the habit can cause dry mouth.

Since saliva is protective against oral bacteria, reduced saliva means that your mouth is more vulnerable to issues like tooth decay and gum disease, which, as we know, can produce tooth pain.

Additional reporting by Sara Lindberg.

Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
The Best Exercise To Lower Your Blood Pressure

The exercise that can reduce your blood pressure by 10 percent. The most effective type of exercise for lowering blood pressure is a combination of endurance exercise, like running, with lifting weights, research finds. When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercise is as useful as drugs. There is...
Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you're eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn't eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
Want To Improve Your Metabolism? This Is The Best Breakfast You Could Have Every Morning

Eating a healthy and balanced breakfast is one of the best ways to nourish your body first thing in the morning, promoting weight loss and boosting satiety to reduce overeating throughout the day. Just as some foods may inadvertently slow your body's ability to burn fat, there are also meals which can speed up your metabolism and allow your natural fat burning capabilities to become more effective.
Do Your Fingers Swell When You Hike? Here's Why—and How to Fix It.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. I have chronic circulation problems—it doesn't take much for my extremities to turn purple and feel icy—so I am always on the defensive when it comes to exercise-related hand and foot care. While hiking, my hands and fingers sometimes swell and feel stiff, resembling "sausage fingers." There is not one known cause for this phenomenon; swollen digits are your body's response to the physical stressors that come with hiking. Here are some of the reasons why your hands could become stiff and swollen on the trail, and how to fix them.
Older Adults Who Drink Alcohol Moderately May Have Lower Risk of Heart Disease

Older adults who drink a moderate amount of alcohol may get health benefits not seen among those who abstain from alcohol or drink heavily, a recent study finds. Moderate drinking was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and death from any cause among a study group of 18,000 men and women ages 70 and older, according to researchers from Monash University in Australia.
