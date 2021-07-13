Hyundai Veloster N will be the only Veloster available in 2022
Some might call the Hyundai Veloster ugly or weird, but every time we saw one of these funky little hatchbacks in the wild, it brought a grin to our faces. They spiced up an automotive landscape bland with identical-looking crossovers, and even its name conjured up a sort of Jules Verne-era steampunk contraption. Alas, we'll be seeing far fewer Velosters on the streets come 2022, because Hyundai is killing off the unconventional runabout save for one trim.www.autoblog.com
