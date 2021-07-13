Georgetown boy helps police find missing elderly woman
A boy helped the Georgetown Police Department find a missing elderly woman over the weekend.
Alex Aguilar offered the woman water and helped her remain calm after he found her on Saturday. Alex then flagged down officers with the Georgetown Police Department to show them where she was located.
The woman was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital to be evaluated.
In a Facebook post, the Georgetown Police Department called Alex a "real hero" and a "fine young man."
