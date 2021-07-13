Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, KY

Georgetown boy helps police find missing elderly woman

By Jordan Mickle
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uV85f_0auvgCim00

A boy helped the Georgetown Police Department find a missing elderly woman over the weekend.

Alex Aguilar offered the woman water and helped her remain calm after he found her on Saturday. Alex then flagged down officers with the Georgetown Police Department to show them where she was located.

The woman was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital to be evaluated.

In a Facebook post, the Georgetown Police Department called Alex a "real hero" and a "fine young man."

Comments / 2

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

2K+
Followers
926
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Georgetown, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Georgetown, KY
Georgetown, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy