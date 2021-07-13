Police looking for missing James City Co. woman

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - James City County Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-four-year-old Brianna Rettig was last seen on foot in the 2200 block of Jolly Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing a black dress, black shoes and an orange scarf.

Police say Rettig is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered. They say she is not considered a danger to the public.

If you have seen Rettig or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.

