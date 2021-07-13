Taking advantage of new NCAA rule, Lehigh University softball player teams up with IronPigs to promote team, herself

Following the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s decision to let college athletes profit financially from their own names, images and likeness, a Lehigh University softball player has signed a deal to help promote the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Lehigh University junior and marketing/management major Carley Barjaktarovich, the Patriot League Softball Defensive Player of the Year, recently became the Lehigh Valley’s first known college student to receive such a deal. It allows her to promote herself as an athlete in various ways, such as receiving endorsements for her own athletic brand-name clothing and logo.

She’s the first college athlete signed by the Allentown team to promote their merchandise and games and make public appearances through social media and other channels.

“I started with the IronPigs about a month ago as a part-time game day intern and went full-time a couple of weeks ago,” Barjaktarovich said. “I’ve gotten to see what they’re all about and I really like their program. So, I was extremely excited when they offered me this opportunity.”

Barjaktarovich was the perfect choice as the first IronPigs Athlete, team spokesperson Michael Ventola said.

“We didn’t have to look very far because Carley’s already an intern with us,” Ventola said. “Not only that, but she’s the total package in terms of her college athletic credentials as a softball player and her academic performance as a student.”

Barjaktarovich recently finished her third season with the Mountain Hawks. She hit .471, with six runs batted in, 36 runs scored and 19 stolen bases in 34 games. She was named to the All-Patriot League second team and earned Patriot League Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

The NCAA’s July 1 name/image/likeness decision allowing college athletes to profit off their fame came after the U.S. Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s request last month to limit how athletes can be paid for playing on their college sports teams.

The court ruling supported athletes who sued the NCAA, saying it violated federal antitrust laws by limiting compensation.

The Supreme Court ruling upheld a lower court ruling allowing additional education-related benefits for college athletes, such as internships and reimbursements for academic expenses. But, the higher court ruling upheld other limits, such as banning paychecks for playing on college sports teams.

“I watched that all coming and wasn’t sure what was going to happen with it in court,” Barjaktarovich said. “It’s really interesting to see how this plays out and the impact it has on athletes over the next couple of years. I personally think it’s a pretty cool thing that athletes can now use their name and their image to better themselves.”

Ventola said the IronPigs and Lehigh University are working together to make sure they follow NCAA rules in how they use Barjaktarovich.

“For example, I can’t receive endorsements for anything promoting alcoholic beverages, gambling or drugs,” Barjaktarovich said.

Barjaktarovich is looking forward to working with the IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, in this new role.

“This is really all new to all of us, so I think we’re kind of in this together,” she said. “We’re going to come up with ideas that fit both the team and myself.”

