Burlington County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Burlington by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Burlington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS, AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 128 AM EDT, Doppler radar, rain gauges, and weather spotters reported that between 6 and 10 inches of rain fell across the warned area Monday afternoon and Monday night. Residual flooding will continue through the overnight hours. While additional widespread heavy rain should west of the warned area, additional pockets of locally moderate rain may exacerbate flooding already occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, Bordentown, Beverly, and Tullytown.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

