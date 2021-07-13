Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC Fire unveils new airport firefighting truck

By Hailey Higgins
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayVyU_0auvetAF00

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department will deploy a new vehicle custom-designed to save passengers during an airplane fire on Tuesday.

The bright yellow firefighting vehicle got one last look-over before starting duty at Salt Lake City International Airport.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a big day,” said Capt. Michael Stevens.

SLC Fire spent nearly two years customizing the Rosenbauer Panther 2000.

“If we have an aircraft that is on fire or in distress, we need to be able to have one of these units or all of these units out to it within three minutes,” Stevens said.

It holds 3,000 gallons of water and 1,500 gallons of fire-extinguishing chemicals. The new apparatus can discharge more than 1,200 gallons of water per minute.

It’s most impressive asset, however, is a high-reach, extendable turret.

Firefighters will use it to pierce the airplane’s exterior before unleashing water directly on a fire.

“The faster we get there and apply what we have, the better off the scenario is going to be and the more lives we are going to save,” Stevens said.

Salt Lake City firefighters have been training for weeks on how to operate the vehicle, which hopefully won’t get much real-time use.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Firefighters#Slc Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

Utah woman shares experience after surviving I-15 pileup

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — New video shows just how quickly things took a turn for drivers along I-15 in Millard County on Sunday, when a dust storm resulted in a massive, deadly pileup. The people in the video above were hit from behind, but they fortunately survived. Krystal Richardson was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy