Williamsport, IN

Town of Williamsport - Warren County Park Program among Lilly Scholars Network Lead Forward Community grant recipients

fordcountyrecord.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis, IN – Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI), in collaboration with the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN) has selected 20 organizations around the state to receive the spring 2021 round of Lead Forward Community Grants (LFCG), which pair charitable organizations with a Lilly Endowment Community Scholar (or multiple scholars) in their Indiana communities, according to information provided.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Missing Person#Scholar#Independent Colleges#Bristol Inc#Lilly Endowment Inc#Ici#The Lsn Advisory Council#A Safe Haven Baby Box
