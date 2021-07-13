Vandals target Lafayette church with anti-police graffiti

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The church that hosted funeral services for Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley was targeted by vandals, who spray painted anti-police graffiti and damaged glass panels.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday at Flatirons Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road, in Lafayette. Police were called after church officials discovered the damage.

Vandals spray painted the anti-police acronym “ACAB” and the words “be gay do crime!,” “BE TRANS THROW HANDS,” and “NO GODS NO MASTERS,” along with anarchy symbols, on the front-facing wall of the church building.

KMGH

Church officials also discovered several glass door panels were shattered and vandals splashed a gelatinous fluid on one of the glass doors. Mason jars with rocks attached were also left at the scene, according to a police report.

Police said surveillance video showed what appeared to be two juveniles throwing items at the building. But no clear descriptions of suspects could be made from the footage.

Church officials estimate the vandals caused around $5,000 in damages.

Flatirons Church hosted funeral services on June 28 for Officer Beesley, who was killed in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada June 21 . It's not known if the vandals targeted the church for that reason.

