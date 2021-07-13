High Point homicide numbers trend upward

HIGH POINT — The mother of 25-year-old Robert Booth doesn’t want her son to become just another crime statistic. Booth was a beloved pastor admired by his family and friends in the community. His mother, Deneka Booth, said she and her relatives have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support since her son was shot and killed May 25 outside his condominium on Ardale Drive in south High Point. The father of a 2-year-old son, Robert Booth earned his certificate of pastoral installation as a minister five days before he was killed.