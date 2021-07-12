‘Extraordinary conditions’: California faces power shortage as fires threaten electric lines
Amid record-breaking temperatures and raging wildfires, California’s energy operator has issued another Flex Alert in an effort to stabilize the state’s electric grid. Over the weekend, a fast-moving wildfire in Oregon knocked out some transmission lines that carry electricity into California, reducing power supplies by as much as 3,500 megawatts, the California Independent System Operator said. The lines remained unreliable Monday.lookout.co
