Research Breakthrough Finds Hope For Corals Infected With Stony Coral Disease — They Can Fight Back

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoral scientists trying to stop stony coral disease from ravaging Florida and Caribbean reefs have a rare bit of good news. Corals infected with the disease in a lab had an immune response in some genes. In simple terms, that means the corals can fight back. “It's like, 'OK, they...

