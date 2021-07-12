Research Breakthrough Finds Hope For Corals Infected With Stony Coral Disease — They Can Fight Back

In PLOS One, researchers in Thailand and Switzerland compare genome features in methicillin-resistant forms of the opportunistic pathogen Staphylococcus pseudintermedius (MRSP), which is more often found in dogs but can sometimes infect humans. Using short- and long-read sequencing technologies, the team performed whole-genome sequencing on three MRSP isolates from dogs and three isolates from humans, focusing on sequence types that are relatively common in Thailand. Along with comparisons of the core genes, accessory genes, pathogenicity island patterns, and prophage profiles for sequence type ST45, ST112, and ST181 isolates found in dogs or humans, the authors used targeted PCR testing on dozens more MRSP isolates to find particularly pronounced diversity in isolates from the ST45 sequence type. "The genomic diversity of ST45 isolates suggested a high level of adaptation that may lead to different host colonization of successful clones," they write. "This finding provided data on the genomic differences of MRSP associated with colonization and adaption to different hosts."