3 Questions: Secretary Kathleen Theoharides on climate and energy in Massachusetts

By Turner Jackson, MIT Energy Initiative
mit.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts is poised to be a national and global leader in the fight against climate change. This spring, Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, spoke with MIT Energy Initiative Director Robert Armstrong at a seminar focused on Massachusetts’ emissions-reduction plans. Here, Theoharides discusses the state’s initiatives to address the decarbonization of key sectors to help the state achieve these goals.

