3 Questions: Secretary Kathleen Theoharides on climate and energy in Massachusetts

De la Torre is an energy justice organizer with Rogue Climate and lives in Talent. Jenks is executive director of the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board and lives in Portland. Oregon has had a difficult year in which the climate crisis has been felt more and more severely in our communities. It can be challenging to feel hopeful about the future of our state and our planet. But on June 26, the start of the hottest three days in Oregon’s recorded history, the Legislature passed House Bill 2021 – 100% Clean Energy for All. We celebrate this achievement because HB 2021 will help mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis while building more resilient and thriving communities.