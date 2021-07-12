Northeast District horse show results
This year’s 2021 Northeast District Horse Show was held June 10-12 at the AgCenter in Verona, Mississippi. Thirteen youth from Pontotoc County 4-H were registered to compete at the show. Shiloh Brown, Laken Hall, Aubrey Huddleston, Alyssa Kyle, Keira Maxey, Kinsley Maxey, Kara Miller, Bella Padgett, Ava Russell, Celtie Sypolt, Anonia Tutor. Unfortunately, two of those entered had circumstances that kept them from competing. Here are the results:www.djournal.com
Comments / 0