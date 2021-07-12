Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space flight puts New Mexico in international spotlight

By Nancy Laflin
KOAT 7
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico is getting a lot of national and international attention after the Virgin Galactic Spaceflight. If you were one of the millions watching you may have noticed the state's tourism logo throughout the event. "In total, the state invested $1.5 million in promoting the event," said Cody Johnson with...

www.koat.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Cody Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Flight#Space Industry#Abc News#New Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Youtube
Related
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Satellites Show Smoke Across North America

Skies turned hazy from Pittsburgh to Washington to Boston, as smoke from fires in Canada poured into the U.S. Northeast. While plumes of wildfire smoke from western North America have passed over the northeastern U.S. and Canada multiple times each summer in recent years, they often go unnoticed. That is because smoke that spreads far from its source typically moves at a fairly high altitude—between 5 and 10 kilometers—as winds blow it eastward.
Aerospace & Defensefox35orlando.com

New FAA rules suggest Bezos isn’t an astronaut, despite spaceflight

WASHINGTON - It may had been a giant leap for commercial space flights, but not big enough for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to add another title to his resume. Despite his trip into space last week, he may not be considered an astronaut after the Federal Aviation Administration released new guidelines for the Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program on the same day he took his trip.
KCCI.com

Retired astronaut hopes commercial space flight will be open for all

AMES, Iowa — A new chapter in space travel is here, but one astronaut tells KCCI it won't be available to most Iowans for a while. Clayton Anderson is a retired astronaut who teaches at Iowa State University. He’s been watching the past couple weeks as competing billionaires launched themselves into space.
Mojave, CAAntelope Valley Press

Soaring to earn astronaut wings

When the pilots of Scaled Composites’ SpaceShipOne rocket plane made their first flights to the edge of space from Mojave in 2004, they were awarded the nation’s first commercial astronaut wings by the Federal Aviation Administration. The tradition continued for the pilots of its successor, Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, when they...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

The Space Shuttle’s Last Flight | An End. A New Beginning. [Video]

Ten years ago, the last shuttle mission (STS-135) dropped out of the predawn darkness and landed at Kennedy’s Shuttle Landing Facility Runway 15 for the final time. Over the course of the more than eight days, Commander Chris Ferguson, Pilot Doug Hurley, and Mission Specialists Sandy Magnus and Rex Walheim had spent much of their time delivering a stockpile of supplies and parts to the space station.
Aerospace & Defensevhtx.news

Historic manned launch puts Van Horn in the spotlight

On Tuesday, July 20, at just after 8:00 am, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands made history together in a little crew capsule under the big West Texas sky. Blue Origin’s first manned unpiloted flight with an all-civilian...
Aerospace & Defensecityoflarkspur.org

A New Space Race? Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Commercial Space Flight: An Insider's View with Ron Rosano

Please join Larkspur Library as Virgin Galactic future passenger and NASA Ambassador Ron Rosano shares the compelling aspects of each venture, as Virgin Group founder Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Amazon founder Bezos’ Blue Origin begin flying people into space, with each of them flying as a passenger this month on their respective spacecraft. “We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody — and change the world for good.” – Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth’s resources into space. Mr. Rosano signed up to fly into space with Virgin Galactic in 2010, a culminating event of a life-long curiosity about the universe. This Zoom event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

Jeff Bezos touches space on 1st crewed flight of New Shepard

Blue Origin launched its first crewed New Shepard mission on a suborbital trajectory into space with billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and three others. Aboard the spacecraft were Bezos; his brother Mark Bezos; “Mercury 13” and aviation pioneer Wally Funk; and Netherlands native, physics student and Blue Origin’s first paying customer Oliver Daemon for a mission called First Human Flight.
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

Another Billionaire Survives Flight to Space

Jeff Bezos had a successful suborbital flight. He flew on his Blue Origin rocket. Congratulations to Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Dover, DEWBOC

Bezos Space Flight Inspiring Kids

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Kids at the Virginia Space Flight Academy got a rare opportunity to watch Jeff Bezos launch into space from the control room at Rocketlab on Wallops Island. Jasmine Leake, a former student at the camp is now a counselor. She says the kids were stunned when Bezos took off.
West, TXKHOU

Live updates: New Origin human space flight in West Texas

VAN HORN, Texas — History is being made in West Texas, as Blue Origin's New Shepard will carry Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen on a quick trip to space before returning to Earth. Launch time is 8 a.m. Central Time Tuesday. At age 82, Funk will become the oldest person to go into space and at 18, Daemen the youngest.
Colorado StatePosted by
Kelly E.

New job opportunities as Colorado attracts international space business

Space technology and opportunities are booming and that's great news for Colorado residents. Colorado space-related jobs predicted to increaseDawn Aerospace. More than 190,880 people are employed in space-related jobs in Colorado, according to Colorado Air and Space Port. They expect the number of space-jobs to swell in coming years as new business comes in from around the world.

Comments / 1

Community Policy