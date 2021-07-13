Cancel
NBA

Hield discusses Kings future: 'I can't control all that'

NBC Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA offseason is a chance to take a break from the game and clear your mind. It can also be a time when you stress about whether or not your name is going to come up in trade rumors and if you should buy a home in a city or start calling a moving company.

NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Buddy Hield Trade Rumors

Another day, another significant trade rumor involving the Los Angeles Lakers. According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have discussed a potential trade for Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield. Per the report, the Lakers would likely send small forward Kyle Kuzma to the Kings in exchange for Hield.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers trade features Buddy Hield to Los Angeles

Success has been a word that has not been mentioned much with the Sacramento Kings over the years, other than when used to refer to De’Aaron Fox and rookie Tyrese Haliburton. Other than Fox and Haliburton, the Kings have not seen much success internally as an organization or on the court. That’s why they are a team to watch in NBA trade rumors this offseason.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Kings discussing Buddy Hield deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eye on a third play-maker, but their limited trade assets won’t make it easy to land a true All-Star. However, there could be one realistic target just up north: Sacramento Kings wing Buddy Hield. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers, as has...
NBANBA Analysis Network

4 perfect trade destinations for Kings guard Buddy Hield this offseason

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield has never seemed closer to a departure from the team. He has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year now and this offseason feels like the time a transaction will come to fruition. The Kings have their backcourt of the future with...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley, No. 9 Draft Pick Being Shopped by Kings

The Sacramento Kings may be looking to make some significant moves this offseason, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. "League sources say the Kings continue to be active in shopping [the No. 9 overall draft pick], Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley in separate deals," O'Connor wrote in his latest mock draft. "A Sacramento shake-up seems inevitable, but keeping this choice provides a range of options."
NBAbasketballnews.com

Lakers not expected to land third star, have talked Buddy Hield trade

The Lakers and Sacramento Kings have discussed a deal centered on guard Buddy Hield, sources tell The Athletic. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would be involved in a potential package, per sources. The Lakers have received interest from several teams regarding Kuzma, sources said. ...For the Lakers, the offseason is expected...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Kings, Lakers discuss potential Hield-Kuzma swap

The rumor mill is churning and it is only going to pick up speed in the coming days leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday. The Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have discussed a potential trade with Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma as the principal pieces, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday morning citing sources.
NBAchatsports.com

The Kings and Lakers are talking about trading Buddy Hield for Kyle Kuzma

The Sacramento Kings have a positional imbalance to address this offseason. Their best five-man lineup last year included three guards plus Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes, but it doesn’t make sense to move forward with three of the team’s best players 6’4 and shorter. That grouping can get too small. What would help the Kings is to find a true wing-sized player to pair next to De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, the backcourt of the future.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Sacramento Kings scorer ‘drawing interest’ from teams – but it isn’t Buddy Hield

Rumor has it – one of the Sacramento Kings’ top scorers from last season might be on his way out this summer and no it’s not Buddy Hield. It’s not De’Aron Fox either. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the main piece that may be on the trading block this offseason is none other than former […] The post Sacramento Kings scorer ‘drawing interest’ from teams – but it isn’t Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Updates on Potential Blockbuster Deals Entering 2021 Draft

The NBA offseason rumor mill is already churning, with several contenders angling for moves that might help them knock the Milwaukee Bucks off their perch. One insider told Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer he believes draft night could be full of trades. Teams could be hoping to move up or down the board, and it's also possible some organizations hope to leverage draft capital as a means of acquiring impact talent.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

