The Giants didn't exactly pull a Los Angeles Angels -- taking only pitchers -- but it's clear pitching was a priority for San Francisco in the 2021 MLB Draft. The three-day event came to an end Tuesday, and the majority of the Giants' selections will toe the rubber instead of picking up a bat on a daily basis. It all started with Mississippi State right-hander Will Bednar, who the Giants tabbed with the No. 14 overall pick. That started a run of nine straight pitchers to start the Giants' draft this year.