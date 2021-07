Many people who have hearing loss are familiar with the process of going to an audiologist for a hearing test, being fitted for hearing aids and then the incredible sticker shock that comes upon learning the price. Hearing aid pricing is one of the opaquest areas in health care and the prices of advanced hearing aids routinely exceed $4,000, which is enough to give almost anyone that sense of sticker shock. To make matters worse, Original Medicare and most Medicare Supplement plans do not provide hearing aid coverage, which means patients with these plans are responsible for 100 percent of these costs.