I've Eaten Potatoes Every Day For 3 Months and Lost Weight — a Dietitian Explains Why

By Jenny Sugar
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 15 days ago
Potatoes have gotten a bad reputation for causing weight gain since they're high in carbs, but POPSUGAR spoke to registered dietitian Kate Coufal, MS, RDN, LDN, who explained that potatoes can actually promote weight loss. I'm living proof because I've been eating potatoes every day for three months and was able to lose 10 pounds, and I've been maintaining it. Keep reading to learn why potatoes are actually a perfect food for weight loss.

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

