Lemhi County, ID

Burn bans issued in Lemhi County amid poor air quality

By KYLE PFANNENSTIEL kpfannenstiel
Post Register
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Monday issued burn restrictions in Lemhi County following a forecast of poor air quality that could affect vulnerable populations. “When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons,” with heart and lung disease, or who are children or older adults, “may experience...

