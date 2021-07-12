New London lawyer Ralph Monaco remembered for his dedication, passion

New London — New London trial attorney Ralph Monaco, known as a passionate advocate for his clients and for civic work outside the courtroom, died suddenly on Saturday at his home in Essex.

He was 54.

Monaco was a partner with the New London law firm Conway, Londregan, Sheehan & Monaco and past president of the Connecticut Bar Association - the second youngest lawyer to hold that position. He often made a lasting impression on his clients, said friend and colleague Michael Sheehan.

“The thing that has always stuck out to me the most was the level of care and concern he always had for his clients,” Sheehan said. “As lawyers we have an ethical obligation to represent our clients vigorously. Ralph set the bar at a new level. He was a friendly and unique guy who really gave lawyers a good reputation.”

Monaco is survived by his wife Dina and daughters Abby and Anna.

Monaco joined the New London law firm fresh out of law school in 1993. Sheehan said it has been a tough few days for everyone at the firm.

“He had so much more to give,” Sheehan said.

New London Judicial Judge Trial Referee Susan B. Handy said the news was a shock. Handy worked for many years with Monaco on the Civic Education Committee of the Connecticut Bar Association, reaching students through a series of educational programs. She said he came prepared, was animated and always seemed to be in a good mood.

“When I think of Ralph the word that comes to mind is tireless, absolutely tireless in his advocacy for his clients, tireless in involvement in bar association committees and tireless in his love and appreciation of the law,” Handy said.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill issued a statement calling Monaco’s death “tragic and unexpected.”

“My office worked with Attorney Monaco for a decade, shepherding Law Day Programs as well as our partnership with CBA through the Volunteer Attorney program,” Merrill said in a statement. “Ralph was a strong supporter of civic education through his work on the Civic Education Committee of the CBA.”

“I grieve with his family and all who knew him. His legacy of public service will live on through the lives of countless students who benefitted from those programs,” Merrill said.

New London Human Services Director Jeanne Milstein worked with Monaco while he was the chairman of the Connecticut Bar Association’s Opioid Task Force and an Opioid Summit held at Quinnipiac University Law School.

“I’m just stunned, heartbroken,” Milstein said. “It’s a terrible tragedy. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was a mensch, a gentleman in the truest sense of the word, just a good person.”

Monaco was a graduate of Fordham University and the Quinnipiac School of Law and admitted to the Connecticut State Bar in 1993. Among other organizations, Monaco served on the Mercy High School Board in Middletown and on the board for Norwich-based Catholic Charities.

In an online blog, Shipman and Goodwin law firm partner Daniel Schwartz said Monaco “was the person other lawyers looked to when they needed advice whether for a case, their job, or life.”

“Ralph’s passing will leave a huge void in Connecticut. He is gone much too soon and I will miss him for what he was - one of the best people around,” Schwartz wrote.

G.smith@theday.com