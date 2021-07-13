Cancel
Oregon State

Governor Newsom Signs Order to Free Up Additional Energy Capacity Amid Oregon Wildfire Impacting Transmission Lines and Extreme Heat in the West

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento, CA…In response to the growing wildfire in Southern-Central Oregon that is impacting transmission lines used to import energy to California and continued extreme temperatures in the West, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to free up additional energy capacity. Building on his emergency proclamation yesterday which suspends...

