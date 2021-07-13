Governor Newsom Signs Order to Free Up Additional Energy Capacity Amid Oregon Wildfire Impacting Transmission Lines and Extreme Heat in the West

Originally published on the NRDC Expert Blog. A proceeding to reform net energy metering (NEM) policy is underway at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). NEM determines how much utility customers with rooftop solar get paid for the electricity their solar panels produce. One of the foremost challenges that the CPUC faces in developing the new NEM policy, called NEM 3.0, is to ensure that rooftop solar continues to grow sustainably in California as required by law.