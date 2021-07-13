Cancel
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Spin-Off ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Gets an Extended Trailer

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you wait for the third season of What We Do in the Shadows to hit FX, there are other corners of the same universe to explore, and not all of them involve vampires. It’s been over three years since Wellington Paranormal started broadcasting in New Zealand, but now it’s finally making its way to the shores of the U.S. The series is a more direct spin-off of the original 2014 film version of What We Do in the Shadows. It debuted on The CW on July 11, with new episodes streaming on HBO Max the day after they air on television. Now, the network has released an extended trailer showing what fans can expect from the rest of this season.

