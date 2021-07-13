Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Cyanobacteria blooms close all of Burlington’s public beaches

By Lana Cohen
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8kEC_0auvcid400
A sign wants swimmers to stay out of the water Monday at Burlington’s Blanchard Beach on Lake Champlain. Photo by Clare Cuddy

All of Burlington’s Lake Champlain swimming areas are closed due to the presence of potentially dangerous cyanobacteria blooms that are occurring simultaneously.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department announced the closures on Monday because of the blooms, which can release dangerous toxins that can be deadly to kids and pets. The swimming areas will remain off-limits until they subside and the beach owners — the state or city — determine that they are safe to enter. Officials will be testing and monitoring the blooms in the coming days.

According to the announcement, there are also small blooms near the Boathouse and Perkins dock areas where people can launch boats. The Department of Parks and Recreation suggests boaters use caution getting in the water.

Cyanobacteria occur naturally in the environment. Most of the time, the bacteria hang out in the sediment at the bottom of the lake, where they do not cause any harm, according to Mindly Morales, an environmental sciences and natural resources professor at the University of Vermont. But when the right combination of nutrient-rich runoff flows into the lake and warm temperatures arrive, the bacteria can surface and create the blooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qmrnf_0auvcid400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYkBx_0auvcid400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzjhD_0auvcid400

According to the Vermont Department of Health , ingestion of cyanobacteria toxins can cause an array of health problems, from diarrhea and vomiting to liver damage and dizziness.

Not all cyanobacteria blooms are toxic, and it is impossible to tell if the blooms are dangerous without testing, according to the department.

The department did not respond to VTDigger’s query about toxicity of these particular blooms in time for publication.

It’s not unusual for beaches in the Burlington area to close during the summer due to cyanobacteria. But the number of simultaneous blooms caught Lake Champlain Basin Program director Eric Howe by surprise.

“The lake warmed up quickly this year and it’s unfortunate that this is happening across the lake because that means people don’t have other options of places to swim and recreate,” he said.

The region has generally seen cyanobacteria earlier in the season and more often, according to Howe.

“We’ve been monitoring blooms in the lake since the late 1990s,” said Howe. “We are seeing blooms earlier now than we did at the beginning of the monitoring program and they are starting to appear more frequently.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyanobacteria blooms close all of Burlington’s public beaches .

Comments / 1

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Lake Champlain#Beaches#Blooms#Cyanobacteria#The University Of Vermont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: The housing crunch hits Vermont renters

While data is hard to come by, the state appears to be facing an acute shortage of rental properties. “It's not that we can't afford anything,” one family said. “There's just nothing to pay for.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: The housing crunch hits Vermont renters.
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Vermont balloonist’s fatal fall is deemed an accident

This article by the Valley News was published July 26. BURLINGTON — The death of a well-known hot-air balloonist who fell during a balloon mishap earlier this month has been ruled an accident by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. An autopsy found that Brian J. Boland, 72, of Post Mills, Vt., died immediately […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont balloonist’s fatal fall is deemed an accident.
Barton, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Police identify boaters found dead Sunday in Crystal Lake in Barton

Lawrence Bouchard, 66, and Cheryl McLellan, 65, of Glover, Vermont, took their pontoon boat out with their dog Saturday afternoon. Police found their bodies the next morning, marking the at least the third boat-related fatality in Vermont this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify boaters found dead Sunday in Crystal Lake in Barton.
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Sosin, Winterbauer & Hoen: Vermont should reopen schools cautiously

Roughly one-third of students 12 and older in Vermont have not yet been vaccinated. Younger students will not be eligible for vaccination until later this fall, at the earliest. Many families have resumed visits out of state, traveling sports, and other activities that will bring virus into our communities and schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sosin, Winterbauer & Hoen: Vermont should reopen schools cautiously.

Comments / 1

Community Policy