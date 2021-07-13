Cancel
NBA

Reports: Willie Green to leave Suns for Pelicans

By Dave King
brightsideofthesun.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou rarely get to know much about assistant coaches around the NBA, especially young ones, but Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is an exception. Monty Williams plucked Green off the Golden State Warriors coaching staff in the summer of 2019, where Green had been a part of Steve Kerr’s staff for the last one of their five straight NBA Finals appearances. Before that, Green had recently retired from his playing days.

Related
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Skip Bayless: Suns & Devin Booker 'Showboat' To NBA Finals Loss?

Phoenix Suns standout Devin Booker only scored 10 points on Sunday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and as a result was benched during the fourth quarter. It was a controversial move in what became a 120-100 Milwaukee victory to pull the Bucks to a 2-1 series record. And of course, "fault-finding'' has become the order of the day for NBA analysts.
NBANOLA.com

Suns star Devin Booker says he respects soon-to-be Pelicans coach Willie Green 'to the fullest'

At the end of practice Friday, the Phoenix Suns took a moment to celebrate their lead assistant who will soon be leaving to take over as the head coach of a different team. A day before a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Suns head coach Monty Williams appeared to acknowledge what those in league circles have known for days: Once the series concludes, Willie Green will become the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams and Green hugged, and the team’s players clapped for their departing associate head coach.
NBAABC News

New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green progressing toward deal to make him head coach, sources say

The New Orleans Pelicans are progressing on a deal to hire Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as head coach, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A 12-year NBA veteran, Green has been an assistant with the Suns for the past two seasons and spent the previous three seasons on the Golden State Warriors' coaching staff. Green also has previous experience in New Orleans, as he played one season with the team in 2010-11, when it was still the Hornets.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Pelicans planning to hire ex-Warriors assistant as coach

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly will have a new head coach, and there's a Warriors connection. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Pelicans are planning to hire Willie Green as their new head coach. Green, a 12-year veteran, has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns. He spent the previous three seasons before that as an assistant coach for Golden State.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pelicans to make Willie Green hire official post-Finals

Andrew Lopez: Look for the coaching situation in New Orleans with the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green to become official once the NBA Finals are complete, sources tell ESPN. 1 day ago – via Twitter cclark3000. Christian Clark: Devin Booker on Willie Green becoming the HC in New...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Monty Williams is the igniter that will need to guide Phoenix over the hump

As time swiftly dwindled away in the Phoenix Suns’ painstaking 120-100 Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Monty Williams sat side-by-side with Devin Booker near the scorer’s table and engaged in a heart-to-heart talk with the young superstar. Booker — who’d put up a noticeably porous stat-line — had...
NBANOLA.com

Doc Rivers confident Willie Green can take Pelicans to next level: 'He just has that rare thing'

The Lob City Los Angeles Clippers’ locker room could be a contentious place. Those teams, which featured Chris Paul at point guard, Blake Griffin at power forward, and DeAndre Jordan at center, were loaded with talent, but dealt with infighting even while they were winning. When Doc Rivers took over as head coach in 2013, there was one player he felt he could always count on to be a balm: backup guard Willie Green.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Self-inflicted mistakes prevent Suns from taking crucial lead in NBA Finals

Chris Paul dribbled the basketball into the frontcourt, looking to set his team’s offense for a critical possession. Trailing by two, the Phoenix Suns’ All-star guard stopped above the left elbow — arguably his favorite spot — ready to make a move. He threw the ball between his legs, crossed it over to his right hand and appeared to be set to make a big shot for the Suns, just like he had all season long.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Doc Rivers Expresses Confidence in Pelicans Hire Willie Green

The New Orleans Pelicans moved on from the franchise's second head coach following the 2019-2020 NBA season. After Alvin Gentry's five-year stint, the Pelicans hoped they could bring in a new veteran head coach to run the show and get the team full of young and promising players to the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

Suns replace Willie Green with long-time Williams assistant, Bryan Gates

Per a national report, the Phoenix Suns have hired Bryan Gates to the coaching staff to work under Monty Williams alongside Mark Bryant, Randy Ayers and Brian Randle. Gates takes the position vacated by lead assistant Willie Green, who left to be the head coach of the Pelicans. Which is...
NBA1045espn.com

AFR 7-23-2021 Hour 2 | Pelicans hire Willie Green

The Pelicans have officially hired Willie Green to be their next head coach. ESPN’s Andrew Lopez joins Matt to breakdown the hire. Eddie Radosevich of SoonerScoop.com joins Matt to talk the Oklahoma perspective on conference realignment. The guys also discuss how this impacts the Big 12 and college football. Kyle...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Suns need to get to clutch-time minutes, because that’s when they are really good

It has been an interesting NBA Finals thus far between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Interesting in the fact that no game has been decided by less than 10 points. In each of the first three games thus far in the series, the home team has done what Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive hit the airwaves with back in 1973: they’ve been takin’ care of business.
NBAcrescentcitysports.com

Pelicans counting on Willie Green’s personal qualities trumping lack of experience

Willie Green doesn’t have any head-coaching experience. He doesn’t claim to have secret Xs and Os insight that separates him from other coaches. He doesn’t turn 40 years old until Wednesday. The New Orleans Pelicans’ new head coach doesn’t arrive with a lengthy coaching resume as his two immediate predecessors...

