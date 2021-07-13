Reports: Willie Green to leave Suns for Pelicans

At the end of practice Friday, the Phoenix Suns took a moment to celebrate their lead assistant who will soon be leaving to take over as the head coach of a different team. A day before a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Suns head coach Monty Williams appeared to acknowledge what those in league circles have known for days: Once the series concludes, Willie Green will become the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams and Green hugged, and the team’s players clapped for their departing associate head coach.