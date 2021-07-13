Reports: Willie Green to leave Suns for Pelicans
You rarely get to know much about assistant coaches around the NBA, especially young ones, but Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is an exception. Monty Williams plucked Green off the Golden State Warriors coaching staff in the summer of 2019, where Green had been a part of Steve Kerr’s staff for the last one of their five straight NBA Finals appearances. Before that, Green had recently retired from his playing days.www.brightsideofthesun.com
Comments / 0