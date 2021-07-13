Couture Ushers in the New Including the Sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier Collection
Haute Couture Week was full of newness: Kerby-Jean Raymond became the first Black designer to show on the official calendar and Demna Gvasalia presented the first couture collection at one of the original couture houses, Balenciaga, in 53 years. But it was also a return to the status quo in many other ways. The fashion set reunited in Paris for the first time in over a year to watch models in the latest exquisite hand-made offerings at Chanel, Armani Privé, Dior, and more IRL. There were seated dinners, street style, and front rows.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0