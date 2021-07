This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about the precipitous drop of Black Widow during its second weekend at the box office, and that why that has theater owners upset. We discuss if the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) has a legitimate grievance against the studios, if the streaming experiment needs to come to a close, why the studio may have good reason to keep their hybrid model going for now, what this might mean for upcoming major releases, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.