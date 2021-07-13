Motorcyclist killed in crash in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Grover Beach Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Newport Avenue.

Grover Beach police received multiple reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

When first responders arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. Paramedics rendered aid but the rider was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

A regional team of local law enforcement agencies is investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

Grover Beach police had traffic diverted in the area during the investigation.

