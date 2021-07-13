Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grover Beach, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Grover Beach

By Travis Schlepp
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwMxu_0auvcOAe00

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Grover Beach Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Newport Avenue.

Grover Beach police received multiple reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

When first responders arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. Paramedics rendered aid but the rider was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

A regional team of local law enforcement agencies is investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

Grover Beach police had traffic diverted in the area during the investigation.

For the latest traffic conditions in our area, click here .

The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Grover Beach appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
587
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Grover Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Grover Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Suv#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy