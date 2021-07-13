Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Never forget the US left’s disgusting love affair with the Castro regime

By Gotham Rex
newyorkian.com
 15 days ago

It’s not easy to run a hideous dictatorship and still have fans and defenders in fashionable quarters, but the Castro dictatorship has managed it all of these decades.

www.newyorkian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

CNN’s Lemon doesn’t back down after Trump criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Don Lemon did not back down despite criticism from President Donald Trump, twice labeling presidential remarks as racist while he was moderating Wednesday’s Democratic debate. Lemon, with partners Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, presided over a session with questions designed to highlight differences between the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘We don’t tolerate that here’: Viral TikTok shows Karen being escorted out of an IKEA for calling people the N-word

A video of an IKEA customer who was allegedly yelling the N-word at people went viral, sparking debate on how mental illness is treated differently between white people and people of color. @squiddy_tiddies. just wanted to enjoy my FJÄDERMOLN in peace!! #publicfreakout #mentalhealth. ♬ original sound – cabroncito travieso. “Just...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Fox News contributor calls DC officer a ‘crisis actor’ after 6 January commission testimony

A right-wing pundit and Fox News contributor smeared DC Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone as a “crisis actor” after his emotional testimony to the 6 January commission.Julie Kelly, who describes herself as a “self-appointed fact checker of the left”, went on an extended Twitter tirade as four officers who were injured during the US Capitol riots testified before a House Committee on Tuesday.Mr Fanone described being beaten, sprayed with mace and knocked unconscious as he and the other outnumbered police officers tried to keep thousands of insurrectionists from storming the US Capitol as the 2020 election results were being...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN’s Don Lemon has lowest-rated week since struggling program switched names

CNN’s Don Lemon averaged his smallest audience last week since the liberal host’s dramatic announcement that his struggling program would change names. "Don Lemon Tonight" averaged only 601,000 total viewers during the week of July 19-23 for its lowest-rated week since the show was rebranded. The dismal turnout occurred when Lemon’s show average only 687,000 viewers during the 10 p.m. ET hour and dropped to 515,000 viewers for the left-wing program’s second hour.
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: How do we support our son and daughter-in-law after our grandchild’s cot death?

“I am in such a state of shock and upset that I really don’t know what to do for the best. My son and my lovely daughter-in-law have just lost their first child through cot death. None of us can believe this as he seemed such a healthy wee baby and was just gorgeous. They got pregnant not long after Covid kicked off and were so careful, the whole time to stay safe and healthy. The little boy was born in the middle of March and lived just four months.
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Queen may choose to ignore Meghan and Harry, says royal expert

According to a royal expert, the Queen could have a 'more insulting' plan for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry instead of removing their titles for cashing in on the Royal Family in the US. Royal exit. Since stepping down as senior royals, Meghan and Harry can no longer carry out...
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

Hearing exposes TV viewers to blunt language, racial slurs

NEW YORK — (AP) — People who watched the first day of a House investigation into the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday were exposed to the sort of blunt language, including profanity and racial slurs, rarely heard on daytime television. The hearing featured emotional testimony from...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy