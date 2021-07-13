Never forget the US left’s disgusting love affair with the Castro regime

A right-wing pundit and Fox News contributor smeared DC Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone as a “crisis actor” after his emotional testimony to the 6 January commission.Julie Kelly, who describes herself as a “self-appointed fact checker of the left”, went on an extended Twitter tirade as four officers who were injured during the US Capitol riots testified before a House Committee on Tuesday.Mr Fanone described being beaten, sprayed with mace and knocked unconscious as he and the other outnumbered police officers tried to keep thousands of insurrectionists from storming the US Capitol as the 2020 election results were being...
Comments / 0