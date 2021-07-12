Kirk Franklin Surprised With A Gold Plaque For GRAMMY-Winning Single “Love Theory”
It’s been well over two years since Kirk Franklin dropped his milestone 12th studio album Long, Live, Love, but the project’s success just seems to keep on ringing in. Following his appearance during the 2021 Stellar Awards live taping on Saturday (July 10), the holy hitmaker ended his night on an even better note after he was surprised with a Gold plaque certification for his “Best Gospel Song” award-winning single “Love Theory.”praisecleveland.com
