MNERVA recently released his new single "Quarter Life Crisis" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the inspiration for the track. Here is the story:. I began writing what would eventually become "Quarter Life Crisis" in late 2018 right after my 22nd birthday. I was in my last year of college and didn't know what I was going to do with my life once I graduated. At the time, my friend group had also dissolved due to a friend's nasty break up and I remember feeling completely alone facing this period of angst and uncertainty. For months, I would just stare at my ceiling before bed feeling completely unprepared for the next phase of my life. During one of those 3 am nights, I wrote the song's first verse and knew I landed on something that perfectly captured the dread of being a "twenty-something." The only problem was I couldn't get the second verse right so I brought in my buddy, Kory Shore, to help me flesh out my thoughts and really dive deep into the subject. I should have realized I was depressed once I read the second verse out loud but denial is a powerful thing.