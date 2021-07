OREGONIA, Ohio (WKRC) - After two outbreaks in the last two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health is now urging overnight camps to step up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Alex Svarda is the executive director of Camp Lebanon in Oregonia. The camp has had more than 800 campers this summer, and, so far, no COVID-19 cases. He said in recent weeks, COVID-19 cases outside of the camp have kept some groups away.