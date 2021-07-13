Letter to the Editor: Safer than the alternative
Thank you, Dr. Stanton for your letter advising everyone to get vaccinated. It is safer than the alternative and vaccines are free and readily available. Moderna, the vaccine distributed in our county, has proven to be safe and effective. Currently, less than half the county is vaccinated. How can we go back to safe, indoor visiting, and doing things like going to the movies, when half the people in the room are likely not vaccinated?www.plumasnews.com
