Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Letter to the Editor: Safer than the alternative

By Editor
Plumas County News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you, Dr. Stanton for your letter advising everyone to get vaccinated. It is safer than the alternative and vaccines are free and readily available. Moderna, the vaccine distributed in our county, has proven to be safe and effective. Currently, less than half the county is vaccinated. How can we go back to safe, indoor visiting, and doing things like going to the movies, when half the people in the room are likely not vaccinated?

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Safer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Quincy Firewise group moving forward

The Quincy Firewise group is moving forward. What began as an idea is now a growing reality as more individuals and groups are joining the effort to clean up hazard fuels around homes, in neighborhoods and other places where weeds and neglect create ripe areas for fires. “We haven’t scratched...
AdvocacyPosted by
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

LOW-INCOME families can get food stamps to ensure they are eating healthily. The stamps are also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). There are almost 10million families in America with children on SNAP, according to campaign group Feeding America. The federal program ensures households facing tough times...
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Pharmaceuticalsmarketplace.org

We need to think about the unvaccinated differently

There are limits to personal freedom and responsibility — it runs out when you put others at risk. You can’t drive drunk, for example. But are people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 as brazen as a drunk driver? Or are they victims, scammed by bad information? Sociology professor Brooke Harrington has a great thread trying to reconcile all this, and we’re going to unpack it a bit on today’s show. Plus: Olympics highs and lows, the Frito-Lay strike and a sneak peek of tomorrow’s bananapants episode.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Support the animals; write a letter to PUSD

The Friends of Plumas County Animals wants the public’s help. The organization needs a new home and they have found one — but they need help in closing the deal. The Plumas Unified School District declared its property at 1093 Lee Road in Quincy as surplus property and put it up for sale. The .26-acre property has an 816-square foot building on it and was used by the district’s technology department to store and work on computers. However, internet in the area is spotty, and the location wasn’t adequate for the purpose.
Healthwa.gov

Replacing toxic products with safer alternatives

The vast majority of chemicals that seep into peoples' bodies and the environment come not from factories or treatment facilities, but from the very products and services people buy and use every day. Things like furniture, flooring, cookware, children's toys, and lights, and places where you get your laundry cleaned...
HealthCleveland Scene

How Adults Can Face the Challenges of Aging for a Better Quality of Life

If you’ve just crossed the Golden Year, know that the best years of your life are yet to come. Seniors approaching old age should prepare for the time in their lives when their psychological, physical, and mental faculties will start to diminish. But, knowing what to expect can help you have a better quality of life and ensure that you age gracefully.
Healthlastheplace.com

How CBD Can Help to Keep You More Focused

There are many people that find it very difficult to focus on a day-to-day basis, and this can be for a variety of reasons. When you struggle to focus on the task at hand, it can make your life very difficult both in terms of your home life and work. This is why a lot of people are keen to take steps to improve their focus, and there are a few different ways in which you can try to do this.
FitnessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lifestyle and brain health are interconnected

Most of us know the importance of exercise and healthy eating habits to promote heart health, but do you know that nutrition and lifestyle also impact the health of your brain? It is never too late to incorporate healthy habits into your daily life to protect your brain. The national Alzheimer’s Association recommends ten ways to help take care of your brain.
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Anterior Chamber Depth Predicts Risk of Angle-Closure Diseases

Identifying primary angle-closure diseases (PACD) sooner rather than later, especially primary angle closure (PAC) and primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG), may help prevent permanent vision loss. A common diagnostic approach to detecting these conditions is using swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) of the anterior segment because of its ability to image 360 degrees of the relevant ocular structures and obtain over 100 scans in seconds. This study found that SS-OCT excelled at distinguishing between healthy and PACG eyes and was also able to moderately distinguish between PAC/PACG and primary angle-closure suspect eyes.
Utah Statekjzz.com

Some Utah parents oppose local health department's message about COVID-19 vaccination

(KUTV) — A local health department’s message about vaccinated students not having to wear masks or miss activities is causing some parents to rally in opposition. The TriCounty Health Department, which serves Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties, posted on Facebook: “Vaccinated students will not have to wear masks, quarantine or miss the activities they love.”
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

FDA Extends Exenatide Indication to Treat Kids with T2D

GLP-1 receptor agonist OK’d for ages 10-17 years. The FDA approved an expanded indication for extended-release exenatide (Bydureon and Bydureon BCise) to improve glycemic control in pediatric patients ages 10-17 years with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The once-weekly, subcutaneously-administered glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (Byetta) was initially approved in 2005 as...
Healththeintelligencer.com

Preventive Medicine: Why less meat is more

How much meat should you eat? Unless you already eat none, then, less. That answer is rooted in data from three distinct domains. The first — my career-long focus — is the direct effects of dietary patterns on human health, arguably the most contentious of the three. The second is how the routine comestion of nearly 8 billion hungry Homo sapiens impacts the environment and climate and, ultimately, the habitability of this planet by our kind of animal. The third is how we treat fellow creatures with the same fundamental sensibilities if not of ourselves — and that is debatable — then certainly of the family dog.
Diseases & Treatmentsrecordargusnews.com

FOR YOUR HEALTH

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can lead to vision loss and blindness. It’s usually caused by abnormally high pressure inside the eye. This can damage a nerve in the back of your eye called the optic nerve. Glaucoma may not cause any early symptoms. Many people don’t know they have it. That’s why it’s important to have […]
Public Health959theriver.com

Illinois Department Of Health Chief Has Helpful Advice For Recent COVID-19 Patients

The state’s top health chief has some advice for those who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. Doctor Ngozi Ezike says there is treatment available to help ease the effects of the virus. She says it is important to ask your physician for monoclonal antibody treatment. Doctor Ezike also urges those who are not vaccinated and have been around large groups or have been showing symptoms to get tested right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy