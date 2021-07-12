Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hot Sulphur Springs, CO

Hot Sulphur wants input on uses for conserved land

By Sky-Hi News staff report
skyhinews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hot Sulphur Springs’ Town Board is taking input for plans for the recently purchased former Jones Creek Ranch conservation easement through August. Hot Sulphur is currently completing a management plan for the 270 acres that provides access to the Arapaho National Forest and acts as a wildlife migration corridor for elk and deer. The July 22 town board meeting will offer more information on the property and the management plan, while allowing for public comment.

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hot Sulphur Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Land#Conservation Easement#Sulphur Springs#Wildlife Management#The Hot Sulphur Springs#Town Board#Jones Creek Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy