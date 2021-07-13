Cancel
Bowmanstown, PA

Carbon Model Railroad Society "Christmas in July" Open House Returns

By Scott Kovacs
brctv13.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year hiatus due to the pandemic it's Christmas in July once again for carbon county model railroad enthusiasts. The Carbon Model Railroad Society is back hosting its open house on ore street in Bowmanstown. The event is an opportunity for the society to show off its model work and raise money through donations and its Railroad Yard Flea Market. On Saturday visitors got the chance to see some updates to the group's traveling caboose display. The society's president says it's a labor of love.

www.brctv13.com

Comments / 0

Bowmanstown, PA
Pennsylvania Society
#Christmas In July#The Society#The Open House
