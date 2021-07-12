Cancel
St. Luke’s requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Greg Foley
Idaho Mountain Express
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Luke’s Health System is requiring all of its health-care providers and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In a message to staff on Thursday, July 8, St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth informed employees that the organization was adding the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of required immunizations.

