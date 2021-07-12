Massachusetts Commission Declines to Recommend Expansion of Mandated Reporters

(Undated) – The new mask recommendations from the CDC are not mandates. According to Governor, J.B. Pritzker, while schools are “supposed to follow CDC guidance,” the new recommendations are not a mask mandate. The CDC recently issued health guidance recommending that all individuals age two and up who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 should wear masks indoors. Some fear kids who aren’t vaccinated will be discriminated against if masks are required in schools. To see the press release from the IDPH regarding the new guidelines from the CDC in its entirety, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.