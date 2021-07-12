Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Massachusetts Commission Declines to Recommend Expansion of Mandated Reporters

By The Imprint staff reports
Posted by 
The Chronicle of Social Change
The Chronicle of Social Change
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your support allows The Imprint to provide independent, nonpartisan daily news covering the issues faced by vulnerable children and families.

imprintnews.org

Comments / 0

The Chronicle of Social Change

The Chronicle of Social Change

Los Angeles, CA
182
Followers
676
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Launched in 2013, The Chronicle of Social Change is an independent, nonpartisan daily news publication dedicated to covering the child welfare, juvenile justice, mental health and educational issues faced by vulnerable children and families.

 https://chronicleofsocialchange.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Municipalities in Massachusetts start mask mandates

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said this week that he won’t be bringing back a statewide mask mandate but as COVID-19 cases rise in cities and towns across the state, some municipalities are starting their own. Friday, health officials in Cambridge issued a mask advisory, urging people to...
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts governor reviewing latest CDC mask recommendations

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his office is reviewing the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said Tuesday it now recommends that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Resident Elected Vice-Chair of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women

In full transparency, the press release and photo were submitted to SOURCE media. FRAMINGHAM – Audrey Hall, a Framingham resident, was recently elected by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) to the office of Vice-Chair. Hall was appointed to the Commission in 2018 by Senate President Karen E. Spilka. She served as Vice-Chair of the MCSW’s Legislative and Public Policy Committee from 2019 to 2020 and as Chair of the MCSW’s Budget and Personnel Committee from 2020 to 2021. In March of 2020 after Governor Baker declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall was elected to serve as Chair of the MCSW’s COVID-19 Action Committee.
Public Healthwtyefm.com

CDC Mask Recommendations Not a Mandate

(Undated) – The new mask recommendations from the CDC are not mandates. According to Governor, J.B. Pritzker, while schools are “supposed to follow CDC guidance,” the new recommendations are not a mask mandate. The CDC recently issued health guidance recommending that all individuals age two and up who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 should wear masks indoors. Some fear kids who aren’t vaccinated will be discriminated against if masks are required in schools. To see the press release from the IDPH regarding the new guidelines from the CDC in its entirety, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.
Massachusetts StateLowell Sun

Debate over Massachusetts vaccine mandates reaches fever pitch

The debate over vaccine mandates has reached a fever pitch in as anti-vax groups hit back and college mandates enrage students and parents. On Beacon Hill, an avalanche of testimony over public school vaccine mandates has pitted parents, teachers and doctors against one another — with testimony turning nasty at times.
Healthhealthcarenews.com

Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Celebrates 35 Years

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (MCDHH) Commissioner Opeoluwa Sotonwa, MCDHH Statewide Advisory Council members, and members of the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and late-deafened community came together this week for a virtual celebration to kick off MCDHH’s 35th anniversary. The event signaled the beginning of a year-long celebration of 35 years of service delivery, education, and advocacy on behalf of the Commonwealth and the communities the organization serves.
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Should Massachusetts mandate masks across the state again?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mask wearing is once again up for debate as cases soar across the state and nation. Infectious disease experts are saying that we are headed in the wrong direction in this pandemic. Hospitals in some parts of the country are again getting slammed with COVID-19 patients.
Massachusetts Statecapecoddaily.com

Report Finds Bacteria at Hundreds of Massachusetts Beaches

BOSTON (AP) — A report found that Massachusetts beaches had high levels of fecal bacteria, potentially making beaches unsafe for swimming in 2020. Environment Massachusetts reports that in 556 beaches it researched, 264 were potentially unsafe for swimming at least one day out of the year. But critics of the report like Save… .
Healthscottcountyrecord.com

Commission recommends expanding medicaid, banning Native American mascots

Kansas could address many racial and ethnic disparities by expanding Medicaid, banning the use of Native American mascots in schools and devising a more equitable tax system, according to a new report. Over the past year, the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has been developing recommendations to improve...
Public Healthnewsitem.com

State health officials request $124 million in pandemic-related emergency contracts as GOP calls for oversight

Wolf administration officials doubled down this week on pursuing more than $100 million in new pandemic-related emergency contracts as they faced questions from state lawmakers about the health department’s spending. The House and Senate held two hearings this week after Spotlight PA reporting found that the Department of Health was using the emergency procurement process, which allows state agencies to sidestep public bidding for contracts they say are urgent, to hire a new contact tracing company after the last one failed to prevent a data breach.
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

Local lawmakers weigh in on state commission recommendation regarding Native American mascots

More schools across Kansas and the nation are shelving mascots, symbols and nicknames that use Native American imagery. It’s likely the pressure will only continue to mount for schools like Manhattan High School to revisit its own use of “Indians” as its nickname. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the Cleveland Indians will re-brand in 2022 as the Cleveland Guardians. The team’s new name references the Guardians of Traffic, eight Art Deco sculptures at the ends of the city’s Hope Memorial Bridge.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio will not mandate masks in schools but officials 'strongly recommend' them

Ohio's kids might be wearing masks when they start school this fall. State health officials won't require facial coverings, but the Ohio Department of Health recommends unvaccinated students, teachers and staff wear masks this fall. "We strongly recommend vaccinations for staff and eligible students," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff...
Montana StateMontana Standard

Commission recommends $14M for COVID testing in Montana schools

Montana schools could have access to $14.4 million to help screen and test students and staff for COVID-19 after a commission nearly unanimously recommended the funding Monday. The money is part of the roughly $2 billion Montana received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year. Lawmakers in...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy