Documents show that Amazon considered creating a GPS-equipped device with Alexa capabilities that would have been designed explicitly for kids. Amazon already has Fire tablets designed with kids in mind, but new reports from Bloomberg reveal that the company almost made a wearable tech just for kids. According to the documents uncovered by Bloomberg, the company was working on a device codenamed "Seeker." It was meant to be a GPS-equipped piece of tech, which would be marketed for kids aged 4 to 12.