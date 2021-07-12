Meet the Colorado Couple Making Chocolate You Can Feel Better About Eating
Patrick and Mara Tcheunou’s Bibamba chocolate bark is made with cacao beans ethically and sustainably sourced from their farm in Cameroon. Patrick Tcheunou was driving one day in 2015 when he heard an unsettling radio news story that inspired him to take bold action halfway around the globe. The world would likely face a chocolate shortage in the near future because producers can’t keep up with demand, the reporter said.www.5280.com
