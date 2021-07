What has been known behind the scenes for a little while is now out in the light of day: The Crossroads Classic is scheduled to end after the 2021-22 season. The annual December event played in Indianapolis included the state’s four biggest college basketball programs: Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame and Butler. The event began in 2011 and has been played annually since then. Mike Carmin of the Lafayette Journal & Courier deserves credit for being the first to report the end of the Crossroads.